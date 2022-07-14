Home / News / World / As Twitter sues Musk, company warns staff of ‘noise’ ahead
In an email, Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal warned employees that the company’s lawsuit against Elon Musk will create a lot of distractions around the company including speculations
As Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal warned employees against a lot of distractions around the company ahead including speculations and encouraged them to stay focused.
In an email, Agrawal wrote, “The coming weeks will be filled with news and noise about this case including speculation from the media and analysts, Agrawal wrote in an email. Some of the coverage will be helpful to explain this complicated process, but a lot of the speculation will be distracting."
“The work all of us do, as individuals and as #OneTeam, impacts people’s lives and comes with deep responsibility and meaning," he wrote. “Our resilience, collectively, will carry us forward," said the Twitter CEO, ending the email, which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, on an encouraging note.
Twitter Inc on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order him to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.
The complaint stated that Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.
The lawsuit sets in motion one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world's most colorful entrepreneurs in a case that will turn on staid contract language.
Stating that Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to its business performance, Musk announced that he was terminating the deal.
The lawsuit accused the chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc of ‘a long list’ of violations of the merger agreement that ‘have cast a pall over Twitter and its business.’
It said for the first time that employee attrition has been ‘on the upswing’ since the deal was announced.
The microblogging site also accused Musk of ‘secretly’ accumulating shares in the company between January and March without properly disclosing his substantial purchases to regulators, adding that he “instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser."
While Musk stated that executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course, Twitter said it removed that language from the merger contract during negotiations.
The social media platform also said it did not share more information with Musk regarding spam accounts because it feared he would ‘build a competing platform’ after abandoning the acquisition.
