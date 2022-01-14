As U.S. approaches ‘full employment,’ new inflation risks emerge

Last year, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. raised prices to offset higher labor costs. The Fed, in a report known as the Beige Book, said this week that, in parts of the mid-Atlantic region, “many firms reported raising wages and passing the higher labor costs through to final prices." Dr. Sohn says that for most workers, consumer prices rose faster than their wages over the past year, and that they are now—or will soon at least—pressure their employers to raise their pay to keep up with inflation. In turn, businesses will raise prices further to maintain profit margins. Dr. Sohn predicts that wages will rise between 5% and 6% this year, faster than his 2022 projection for inflation of between 3% and 4%. “The wage price spiral has begun," Dr. Sohn said.