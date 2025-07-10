As UAE rejects ‘Golden Visas for ₹23.3L’ claim, expert reminds ‘importance of due diligence’ | Here's what he advised

As the UAE dismissed claims that it is offering lifetime Golden Visas for some nationalities for around ₹23.30 lakh, immigration expert says ‘this is a stark reminder of the importance of due diligence in immigration matters’.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Wednesay dismissed reports that claimed that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions.

On Thursday, Dubai-based Rayad group has "apologised" for the "public confusion" over the purported nomination-based resident initiative, including references to a “fixed AED 100,000 fee” and a so-called “lifetime visa” arrangement.

What did the Rayad Group say? "We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks," the Rayad Group said in a statement

"These statements did not accurately reflect our intent, our scope of services, or the limitations of our authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme. To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement.

"Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas," it said.

What expert has advised? “The recent false news surrounding the UAE Golden Visa is a stark reminder of the importance of due diligence in immigration matters,” Andri Boiko, Founder &CEO, Garant In, an international advisory firm of Citizenship and Residence Permit.

He further advised, “Aspiring applicants must remain vigilant, verify all information through official sources, and avoid the temptation of shortcuts that are too good to be true.”

