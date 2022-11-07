As Ukraine war rages, Jaishankar to begin his two-day Russia visit today

During his Russia visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
As the Ukraine war enters its ninth month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his two-day visit to Russia today, Monday, to hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the Ukraine war enters its ninth month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his two-day visit to Russia today, Monday, to hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.
It is expected that the two sides will cover the entire range of bilateral issues and exchange views on various regional and international developments, according to the news agency ANI.
It is expected that the two sides will cover the entire range of bilateral issues and exchange views on various regional and international developments, according to the news agency ANI.
During his Russia visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During his Russia visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed during his visit to Russia.
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed during his visit to Russia.
This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praises on India, saying that the country has much potential with no doubts that it will achieve outstanding results in terms of development.
This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praises on India, saying that the country has much potential with no doubts that it will achieve outstanding results in terms of development.
"India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential," the Russian President said, according to a Reuters translation of the speech originally delivered in Russian.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential," the Russian President said, according to a Reuters translation of the speech originally delivered in Russian.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since the start of the Ukraine conflict earlier this year, India's bilateral ties with Russia have come under the scanner of the West for a surge in oil imports from the sanction-hit Moscow. The war in Ukraine which has continued for more than eight months has had a significant impact on global food security and has led to a sudden increase in crude prices.
Since the start of the Ukraine conflict earlier this year, India's bilateral ties with Russia have come under the scanner of the West for a surge in oil imports from the sanction-hit Moscow. The war in Ukraine which has continued for more than eight months has had a significant impact on global food security and has led to a sudden increase in crude prices.
Notably, India has not condemned Russia since the start of the conflict and maintained its independent position. On several UN forums, New Delhi has consistently called for a cessation of violence and advocated the path of peace and diplomacy.
Notably, India has not condemned Russia since the start of the conflict and maintained its independent position. On several UN forums, New Delhi has consistently called for a cessation of violence and advocated the path of peace and diplomacy.