As unemployment soars, frustrated job seekers turn to dating apps to find work: Here's why

With youth unemployment stubbornly high, young Chinese job seekers are increasingly using dating apps to find employment. At the same time, some are using recruitment platforms to find romantic partners instead.

China's youth unemployment rate among the 16- to 24-year-old age group, excluding students, has stayed above 16% since July 2025, according to the South China Morning Post. Many young people describe the job market as deeply frustrating. Some even report applying for hundreds of positions daily but receiving only a handful of responses.

Faced with limited options through traditional channels, some job seekers have started listing their employment intentions openly on dating app profiles. They are using matches as networking opportunities.

One woman recounted matching with a man she did not initially feel a connection with. Then, she discovered that he worked at her dream company. He eventually helped her plan her career path and referred her for a position there.

Another job seeker prefers dating apps for job hunting because people tend to respond more respectfully there than on recruitment platforms.

Reverse trend The reverse trend is equally visible as well. According to SCMP, one user shared a screenshot in which she asked a recruiter about his relationship status on a job platform.

A human resources professional recalled inviting a woman to interview for a position at her company. Though the job did not work out, the two ended up becoming friends after a long and engaging conversation.

Boss Zhipin, one of China's largest online recruitment platforms, earlier converted its company rating service Kanzhun into a dating app. Its promotional line reads: "Looking for dates is like screening résumés."

Unlike many dating apps, where users can misrepresent themselves, Kanzhun claims to verify details such as name, photo, educational background, job, income, marital status, and personal assets. To verify income, users must upload a screen recording of their income tax application.

The app also limits users to viewing just 10 profiles per day. The pattern mirrors the structured nature of a job interview.

According to a founder of a premium matchmaking platform, material conditions have increasingly overtaken emotional connection in dating.

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Over the past decade, people have begun to value wealth as the most important quality in a partner. This shift is reflected in the growing trend of referring to partners as "teammates" or "roommates", according to the publication.

There are risks Not everyone is comfortable with this blurring of platforms. Some users report harassment from recruiters attracted by their profile photos.