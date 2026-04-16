As unemployment soars, frustrated job seekers turn to dating apps to find work: Here's why

With youth unemployment stubbornly high, young Chinese job seekers are increasingly using dating apps to find employment. At the same time, some are using recruitment platforms to find romantic partners instead.

China's youth unemployment rate among the 16- to 24-year-old age group, excluding students, has stayed above 16% since July 2025, according to the South China Morning Post. Many young people describe the job market as deeply frustrating. Some even report applying for hundreds of positions daily but receiving only a handful of responses.

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Faced with limited options through traditional channels, some job seekers have started listing their employment intentions openly on dating app profiles. They are using matches as networking opportunities.

One woman recounted matching with a man she did not initially feel a connection with. Then, she discovered that he worked at her dream company. He eventually helped her plan her career path and referred her for a position there.

Another job seeker prefers dating apps for job hunting because people tend to respond more respectfully there than on recruitment platforms.

Reverse trend The reverse trend is equally visible as well. According to SCMP, one user shared a screenshot in which she asked a recruiter about his relationship status on a job platform.

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A human resources professional recalled inviting a woman to interview for a position at her company. Though the job did not work out, the two ended up becoming friends after a long and engaging conversation.

Boss Zhipin, one of China's largest online recruitment platforms, earlier converted its company rating service Kanzhun into a dating app. Its promotional line reads: "Looking for dates is like screening résumés."

Unlike many dating apps, where users can misrepresent themselves, Kanzhun claims to verify details such as name, photo, educational background, job, income, marital status, and personal assets. To verify income, users must upload a screen recording of their income tax application.

The app also limits users to viewing just 10 profiles per day. The pattern mirrors the structured nature of a job interview.

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According to a founder of a premium matchmaking platform, material conditions have increasingly overtaken emotional connection in dating.

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Over the past decade, people have begun to value wealth as the most important quality in a partner. This shift is reflected in the growing trend of referring to partners as "teammates" or "roommates", according to the publication.

There are risks Not everyone is comfortable with this blurring of platforms. Some users report harassment from recruiters attracted by their profile photos.

Others face risks, including the risk of personal data leaks. There are times when scammers pose as recruiters.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.