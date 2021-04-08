As US economy roars back, life in many poor countries gets worse
Rich world is poised for strongest growth in decades, but developing world faces rising hunger, poverty and indebtedness
Powered by the U.S. and China, the global economy is set to make a stunning comeback this year from its deepest contraction since the Great Depression, economists say.
For many developing countries, though, 2021 is shaping up to look a lot like 2020, with the pandemic still raging and poverty deepening.
