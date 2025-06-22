As US strikes Iran, Tehran TV host threatens ‘Mr President, you started it, we will finish it’ | Viral Video

After the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, a viral video showed Iranian State TV displaying a map of US military bases in the Middle East, promising retaliation.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, the state TV commentator said every American citizen or military in the region is now a legitimate target.

Showing a map of all US bases in the Middle East in range of Iran's missiles, the TV host reportedly said, "They are certainly the legitimate target of Iran. With this action that the US took against Iran, it violated Iran's airspace and committed a crime against Iran..."

"Mr President of the United States, you started it and we will finish it," the TV host said. His speech was translated by RT.com.

Advertisement

Meanwhil, The video went viral in no time. Mint could not verify the authensticity of the viral video.

US attacks Iran A week-long conflict between Israel and Iran escalated further after US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack.

US President Donald Trump posted on TRUTH social media, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

He said all planes are now outside of Iran air space and a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

Trump congratulated “our great American Warriors” and said all U.S. planes were safely on their way home.

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump's post in TRUTH read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview, "This was an amazing success tonight…They [Iran] should make peace immediately or they'll get hit again."

Trump is now expected to hold a press conference. In his late night address, NBC News reported that Trump is expected to say he is not currently planning more strikes inside Iran.

Meanwhile, CNN cited sources as saying that Trump hopes the strikes he ordered on three Iranian nuclear sites will propel Tehran back to negotiations, and doesn’t currently plan additional US actions inside Iran as he presses its leaders to “agree to end this war."

US B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of the B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be needed to strike Fordow, which is buried under a mountain south of Tehran.