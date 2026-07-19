As war with US escalates, hardliners accuse top leadership of planning a ‘coup’ against Khamenei

Iran is reportedly fighting a dual battle: One is on the frontline with the United States as the fragile ceasefire, signed last month, collapsed; and another is an internal battle as hardliners are now warning of a 'coup'.

Iran's top leadership, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has been facing growing dissent as it negotiated a ceasefire with the US, with many Iranians accusing Araghchi of being a “traitorous sellout.”

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CNN reported on Friday that, when Iranians gathered to bury their slain former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month, some of the black-clad mourners surrounding the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was walking alongside Khamenei's coffin, chanted "death to the compromiser" directly at him.

Hardliners believe top officials did not avenge Khamenei's death Simultaneously, Araghchi was compelled to flee the funeral after a mob hurled rocks at him amid death chants.

Reports suggest that the hostilities directed at top Iranian officials during the funeral underscore a belief that has been increasingly taking hold among Tehran's hardline factions in recent months. According to this view, leaders who negotiated and signed the agreement with Washington are carrying out a gradual political takeover that threatens the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary principles, while the country's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained largely out of public view due to security concerns or, as some claim, because he is incapacitated.

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Several of the hardliners who attended Khamenei's funeral believed that instead of avenging Khamenei's killing, who died on the first day of airstrikes launched by the US and Israel in late February, Iranian officials have surrendered by signing an interim agreement with Washington that largely defines the orders of his son Mojtaba Khamenei. While Mojtaba has remained hidden from public view and did not even come to his father's funeral, officials are negotiating with Washington or governing the country in his name.

The faction has also accused Tehran's leadership, including those running and representing the country amid Mojtaba Khamenei's absence, of planning to consolidate power by suspending parliament, disobeying his orders in terms of negotiations, and trying to disperse the street rallies.

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Top Iranian officials planning a coup against Mojtaba? Days before Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in the town of Mashhad, Mahmoud Nabavian, an outspoken radical lawmaker, in a post on X, asked, "Warning to the people of Iran: Is a coup on the way??” Days later, he wrote, "In these moments of farewell to the martyred Imam (Khamenei), we raise the banner of vengeance for his blood and stand firm against the coup."

In Mojtaba Khamenei's absence, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Pezeshkian, and Araghchi have now become the most visible faces in charge of a post-war Iran. Arash Azizi, a US-based Iran expert and author of the book “What Iranians Want," told CNN that hardliners who are unhappy with the performance of these leaders have accused them of plotting a coup against the Supreme Leader.

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Azizi noted, "Mojtaba’s continued absence means that they don’t have access to him and also that Ghalibaf and allies are effectively in charge of the country… the ultra-hardliners have thus accused Ghalibaf and Pezeshkian of plotting a ‘coup’ against Mojtaba."

However, Khamenei’s prolonged absence from public view, his cautious backing of the truce, the increasing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the large crowds at his father’s funeral have strengthened hardline elements, who are now advocating a more aggressive approach and calling for the conflict with the US and Israel to continue. It appears as if the hardliners are getting what they wanted since the ceasefire between the two sides collapsed and hostilities have resumed once again, with both sides trading strikes.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.