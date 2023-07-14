'ASEAN crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy,' says EAM Jaishankar2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of ASEAN as a pillar of India's Act East Policy, highlighting its role in the Indo-Pacific region. He also noted the emotional connection between India and Indonesia.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasized the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a vital pillar of India's Act East Policy.
