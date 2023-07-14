External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasized the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a vital pillar of India's Act East Policy.

EAM highlighted that ASEAN plays a crucial role in the evolving dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region while delivering his remarks at the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta.

Jaishankar said, "ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

During an interaction with the Indian community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the parallels between India and Indonesia in terms of their struggle for independence and subsequent development. He stated that both countries fought for freedom during a similar period and witnessed significant sympathy and support for each other within their respective societies.

Additionally, S Jaishankar acknowledged the presence of an emotional connection between the relationship of India and Indonesia.

“So when we look at each other, India and Indonesia. I think there is a very natural feeling of attachment that we have each other. And this emotional connect, I would say, in many ways, is a very big resource for this relationship to drop," Jaishankar added.

India's active involvement in this ASEAN-centric regional architecture reflects its strong commitment to maintaining ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following his time in Jakarta, the External Affairs Minister will proceed to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16, 2023.

The Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) is a longstanding mechanism in the lower Mekong region, guided by India's Act East Policy.

In Bangkok, S Jaishankar will participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the MGC on July 16, 2023. This cooperative effort aims to enhance regional collaboration and connectivity.

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister will also attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17, 2023, in Bangkok. BIMSTEC is an initiative focused on economic and technical cooperation among the countries of the Bay of Bengal region.

The retreat will provide a platform to discuss and strengthen the BIMSTEC agenda, fostering deeper collaboration within the organization.

