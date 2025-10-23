ASEAN Summit 2025: PM Modi unlikely to visit Malaysia next week—who will represent India then? Here's what we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Malaysia for the ASEAN summit meetings starting October 26 due to scheduling issues, according to PTI citing sources. Instead, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is reportedly expected to represent India at the event.

While there has been no official announcement regarding India’s level of participation in the summit’s discussions, its sources indicated that India has informed Malaysia that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the ASEAN meetings on its behalf. However, there is also a possibility that PM Modi may join the ASEAN-India summit virtually.

The government is presently concentrating on the forthcoming state assembly elections in Bihar and PM Modi is also expected to take part in Chhath Puja celebrations next week, according to the Hindustan Times sources.

They mentioned that the discussions between India and the United States on a bilateral trade agreement have been ongoing, marked by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal’s two-day visit to the US last week and a phone conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. However, there have been few indications of any immediate progress, they said.

They added that the absence of a concrete outcome ahead of a possible meeting between the two leaders was among the factors influencing PM Modi’s travel plans.

Agrawal, who until recently served as the chief negotiator for the trade agreement with the United States, wrapped up two days of discussions with American officials in a cordial setting that paved the way for constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral trade negotiations between the two nations, according to HT's sources.

India–US negotiations suffered a setback when Trump imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian exports along with an additional 25% punitive duty linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

As per the original plan, PM Modi was reportedly expected to visit Cambodia in addition to Malaysia. However, since he will not be travelling to Malaysia, the proposed visit to Cambodia has also been postponed, PTI reported citing sources.

About ASEAN Summit The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28 this year.

In recent years, the Prime Minister has been leading the Indian delegations at both the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit.

Malaysia has extended invitations to Trump and leaders from several ASEAN dialogue partner countries. Trump is scheduled to visit Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip.

India’s dialogue relations with ASEAN began in 1992 with a sectoral partnership, which was upgraded to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and further elevated to the summit level in 2002. The relationship was transformed into a strategic partnership in 2012.