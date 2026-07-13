Ashleigh Gardner ‘left one day’: How Australian Vice-Captain's wife found she was cheating?

Australia women's cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has been accused of cheating her now-estranged wife, Monica Wright. The separation, which reportedly began during last year's Women's ODI World Cup in India, escalated on Monday when Moncia publicly alleged that Ashleigh had an affair with a fellow Australian teammate.

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The couple first met on a dating app in 2020 before proposing to each other in April 2024. In April 2025, Ashleigh married her longtime partner, Monica Wright, in a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains.

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‘Something was a little bit off with Ash’ According to a Daily Mail report, Monica flew to India midway through Australia's World Cup after sensing that something was wrong with the 29-year-old all-rounder, who was named Tahlia McGrath's deputy.

“It was a little bit weird,” an insider told the publication. “It was like something was a little bit off with Ash, but we thought it was because of the pressure of the World Cup.”

The source told DailyMail that the situation became "just horrible" once Monica arrived in India and that Ashleigh “didn't seem like herself.”

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After returning to Sydney, Ashleigh reportedly spoke with Monica and explained why things had felt "off" during the India tour. The source said it left Monica "shattered" and “distraught”.

Their marriage is understood to have ended soon afterwards. The couple reportedly separated in November last year.

‘My wife cheated on me’ The Daily Mail reported on their split, making their sepration became public.

Soon after, Monica shared a screenshot of the alongside a photograph of 24-year-old Australian batter Georgia Voll, alleging: “This is who my wife cheated on me with.”

The report claimed that the separation proved especially painful for Monica because the couple had been planning to start a family. “They were about to go to the fertility clinic. They had a booking that Monica had to cancel,” the insider said.

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‘Ash left one day’ Ashleigh Gardner moved out of the couple's Sydney home, leaving behind only their wedding rings, according to the report.

“Ash left one day. Monica came home, and everything of Ash's was gone, except for the rings,” the source said. “She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it.”

Despite the personal turmoil, the 29-year-old all-rounder has seen continued professional advancement in recent months. Details of the marriage breakdown were reportedly disclosed to the Cricket Australia National Selection Panel during these transitions.

In November, Ashleigh was appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers ahead of the Women's Big Bash League.

Reports indicated that during the discussions surrounding these leadership appointments, Ashleigh had attempted to reconcile with Monica, but the relationship ultimately could not be salvaged.

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