Ashley St. Clair claims Elon Musk wanted C-Section birth to ‘protect baby’s brain,’ offered $15 mn to keep baby secret

Ashley St. Clair has revealed new information about her relationship with Elon Musk and the birth of their son, Romulus. A Wall Street Journal report said the influencer stated that the Tesla CEO initially proposed giving her more than $15 million in exchange for keeping quiet about their child. However, she ultimately turned down the offer.

St. Clair, 26, said the child was conceived during a New Year’s vacation in St. Barts, in contrast to the rumors that Musk had only offered his sperm. She alleged that Musk first reached out to her on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2023, and that their relationship quickly escalated to discussions about having children.

During their trip, St. Clair reportedly told him she was ovulating. After this, Musk allegedly replied, “What are we waiting for?”