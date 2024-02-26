Ashok Veeraraghavan, a computer engineer and professor of Indian origin, received the prestigious Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award for his revolutionary imaging technology.

Ashok Veeraraghavan, a computer engineer and professor of Indian origin, has been honoured with the prestigious Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award in engineering, a highly esteemed academic accolade in Texas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST), which bestows this award to promising researchers in the state, recognized Veeraraghavan, who serves as a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice University's George R. Brown School of Engineering.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Photo: LinkedIn)

Moreover, he was selected for his groundbreaking imaging technology aimed at rendering the imperceptible visible.

Annually, the award is presented to exceptional researchers in Texas who are making significant strides in fields such as medicine, engineering, biological sciences, physical sciences, and technological innovation.

PTI reported that this year's engineering award went to Veeraraghavan, recognising his group's “revolutionary imaging technology that seeks to make the invisible visible," according to a statement from TAMEST.

Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan? Veeraraghavan originates from Chennai, where he spent the majority of his early years before adulthood. Veeraraghavan told PTI, “I am delighted to receive this award. It is the recognition of the wonderful and innovative research that many students, postdocs and research scientists, in the computational imaging lab at Rice University have done over the last decade."

As reported by PTI, Veeraraghavan's computational imaging lab conducts comprehensive research on imaging processes, covering optics, sensor design, and machine learning processing algorithms. They aim to address imaging challenges that exceed the capabilities of current technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Most imaging systems today are designed in a way that does not take all these three things into account together; they are designed separately," Veeraraghavan said.

“Co-design opens up new degrees of freedom and allows us to achieve some imaging functionalities or performance capabilities that are otherwise not possible," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Veeraraghavan's research aims to offer solutions for imaging scenarios where the visualization target remains inaccessible to current imaging technologies because of light scattering in participating media.

“One familiar example is when you’re driving a car and it’s foggy, so you can’t see too far out. In this case, fog acts as the scattering medium. If you’re doing satellite imaging, clouds can act as the scattering medium. And if you’re doing biological imaging, it’s skin that acts as the obscurant so you can’t see blood cells or the structure of the vascular system, for example," he explained.

“In all of these contexts, the main challenge is that light interacts with the participating media and scatters, which means you lose information about the image you are trying to capture. I think imaging through scattering media is one of the most challenging problems that’s left in imaging. So that is what the core focus of my lab is, and we've made significant advances toward solving that problem." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Rice’s executive vice president for research and a professor of materials science and nanoengineering, physics and astronomy, praised Veeraraghavan and underscored the impact of his research.

“I'm so pleased to see Ashok recognised with the Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award, joining an accomplished group of prior Rice University recipients of the honour," Ramesh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!