Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said that reports claiming that he fled Kabul with millions of dollars were "baseless". He said leaving Kabul was most difficult decision of his life, but it was the only way to keep guns silent and save the capital city and her six millions citizens.

He said it was never his intention to abandon the people of Afghanistan.

“Baseless allegations that as I left Kabul I took millions of dollars belonging to Afghan people. The charges are completely and categorically false," Ghani said.

"My wife and I have been scrupulous in our personal finances. I have publicly declared all of my assets...I welcome an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statement," he added.

Statement 8 September 2021 — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 8, 2021

Ghani said that his close aides were ready to submit their finances to public audit, and he would encourage and urge other former senior officials and political figures to do the same.

The former Afghan President said that he left at the urging of the palace security who advised him that "to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during civil war of the 1990s".

"I apologize to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently. My commitment to the Afghan people has never wavered and will guide me for the rest of life," he said.

Soon after Ghani had fled Kabul, reports claimed that he had left the war-torn country aboard a helicopter stuffed with money.

Quoting Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian official news agency TASS reported that Ghani fled Afghanistan aboard a helicopter packed with money. "As for the reasons for the collapse of the regime, they are characterised by how Ghani fled the country. Four cars were packed with money, and they tried to cram another bag of cash into the helicopter. Not all the cash managed to squeeze in, and some of the money was left lying on the airfield," a mission employee was quoted as saying by TASS.

Kabul fell to Taliban on 15th August.

