Ashraf Ghani: Didn't leave Kabul with million of dollars, open for probe by UN

Quoting Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian official news agency TASS reported that Ghani fled Afghanistan aboard a helicopter packed with money. "As for the reasons for the collapse of the regime, they are characterised by how Ghani fled the country. Four cars were packed with money, and they tried to cram another bag of cash into the helicopter. Not all the cash managed to squeeze in, and some of the money was left lying on the airfield," a mission employee was quoted as saying by TASS.