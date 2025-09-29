Who is Mohsin Naqvi? PCB chief with zero cricket background ‘ignored’ by India in Asia Cup final— Know controversies

In an unprecedented incident at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium following the Asia Cup final, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), was refused by the Indian cricket team to present the Asia Cup trophy after their victory over Pakistan.

The drama unfolded about 90 minutes after India clinched the title by beating Pakistan by five wickets. The Indian players, joined by family members including skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wife and head coach Gautam Gambhir's family, were celebrating on the field.

Team India celebrates after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP/PTI)(AP09_29_2025_000071A)

Nearby, Mohsin Naqvi and his group from the ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awaited the trophy presentation. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed their ACC contact that the Indian team would not accept the award from Naqvi, citing his strong anti-India stance.

Throughout the tournament, the Indian team maintained a policy of no handshakes with Pakistan.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi? Born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Pakistan, Naqvi completed his early education at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School and then attended Government College University (GCU) in Lahore. He pursued higher education at Ohio University in the United States, where he earned a degree in journalism.

After finishing his studies, Naqvi started his career with an internship at CNN. Later, he went on to establish the City Media Group in Pakistan.

He was appointed to the PCB governing board by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on January 22, 2024, and was elected unopposed as the 37th chairman on February 6, 2024.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) stands along with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Pakistan's Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP /PTI)(AP09_29_2025_000045B)

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi waits at the field at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Naqvi does not have a background as a professional cricketer.

His appointment was met with some criticism as, prior to his role at the PCB, he served as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi's family Mohsin Naqvi is married to Warda Ashraf, the daughter of the late SSP Ashraf Marth and a niece of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, making Naqvi connected to one of Pakistan's prominent political families.

Together, the couple has four children — three daughters and one son.

Who is the wife of Mohsin Naqvi? Know about “Dubai Leaks” Naqvi's wife, Warda Ashraf, was named in the “Dubai Leaks,” which exposed offshore property ownership among Pakistani nationals. The Dubai Leaks have drawn major attention, listing more than 23,000 properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai up to early 2022.

In response, Naqvi clarified that owning property abroad is legal and that all taxes on his wife's properties have been paid. He also called for investigations into those who illegally acquire offshore assets and claimed that his family's investments are legitimate, according to Dawn.

Controversies During the Asia Cup, Naqvi sparked controversy by sharing a video of Cristiano Ronaldo making a fighter-jet gesture, which many viewed as a deliberate provocation and an endorsement of previously criticised behaviour.

Mohsin Naqvi's tweet.

This incident followed the earlier controversy involving Haris Rauf, who made a ‘6-0’ and fighter-jet gesture during the Super Four match against India in Dubai.

The situation worsened when Sahibzada Farhan imitated firing a gun with his bat, highlighting how quickly Pakistan’s players turned the cricket match into a political spectacle.

Not-so serious for cricket? Earlier in June, former Pakistan test cricket coach Jasin Gillespie slammed Naqvi for his absence from a crucial team-building session.

“Gary came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in the Pakistan cricket basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, and the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialled in on Zoom. He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual,” Gillespie stated during a podcast appearance.

Election rigging During his tenure as Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Naqvi faced allegations of election rigging. In February 2024, former commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha accused officials in Rawalpindi of manipulating the February 8 general elections.

Holding two roles Minister for Inter-provincial coordination Rana Sanaullah urged Naqvi to choose positions as PCB Chairman and his role in the interior ministry.

BCCI to launch “very strong protest” The BCCI plans to lodge a “very strong protest” at the upcoming ICC meeting in November against ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, after he walked away with the Asia Cup trophy when the Indian team refused to accept it from him in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the Indian team's decision, stating that the country cannot receive a trophy from someone who is “waging a war against the nation.”

The BCCI announced a prize of ₹ 21 crore for the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and support staff after their victory over Pakistan. This reward celebrates their unbeaten performance in the tournament, marking a significant achievement for Indian cricket.

India secured a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final, with Tilak Varma scoring an unbeaten 69 and being named Player of the Match.

As far as the trophy presentation is concerned, India cannot accept the trophy from someone who is actively waging a war against our country.

