Asia’s hydrogen fuel future may be coalescing

Korean car giant Hyundai said Monday it will partner with European chemical giant Ineos, controlled by the UK’s richest man, James Ratcliffe, to explore opportunities in new hydrogen technologies. That could involve Hyundai buying hydrogen from the Ineos, or the Korean car maker selling its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to the latter. Toyota Motor of Japan and Hyundai Motor of South Korea are the two most enthusiastic car makers in fuel-cell technology.

