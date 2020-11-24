Subscribe
Home >News >World >Asia’s hydrogen fuel future may be coalescing
Currently China has almost all the world’s fuel-cell buses and trucks, driven by its supportive policies

Asia’s hydrogen fuel future may be coalescing

2 min read . 05:13 PM IST Jacky Wong , The Wall Street Journal

Hyundai’s news of a hydrogen partnership with Ineos and Chinese government incentives indicate more investment is coming

There is still a long way to go for hydrogen to justify the hype as the next big thing in transportation. But Asia may hold the key to any eventual success.

Korean car giant Hyundai said Monday it will partner with European chemical giant Ineos, controlled by the UK’s richest man, James Ratcliffe, to explore opportunities in new hydrogen technologies. That could involve Hyundai buying hydrogen from the Ineos, or the Korean car maker selling its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to the latter. Toyota Motor of Japan and Hyundai Motor of South Korea are the two most enthusiastic car makers in fuel-cell technology.

