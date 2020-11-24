Asia’s hydrogen fuel future may be coalescing

Asia’s hydrogen fuel future may be coalescing2 min read . 05:13 PM IST
Hyundai’s news of a hydrogen partnership with Ineos and Chinese government incentives indicate more investment is coming
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai’s news of a hydrogen partnership with Ineos and Chinese government incentives indicate more investment is coming
There is still a long way to go for hydrogen to justify the hype as the next big thing in transportation. But Asia may hold the key to any eventual success.
Korean car giant Hyundai said Monday it will partner with European chemical giant Ineos, controlled by the UK’s richest man, James Ratcliffe, to explore opportunities in new hydrogen technologies. That could involve Hyundai buying hydrogen from the Ineos, or the Korean car maker selling its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to the latter. Toyota Motor of Japan and Hyundai Motor of South Korea are the two most enthusiastic car makers in fuel-cell technology.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.