Asia's most expensive divorce leads to the creation of a new billionaire

China’s rapidly growing economy has been an engine for the country’s richest, and Du is not the only tycoon who’s had to pay a steep price for a divorce. In 2012, Wu Yajun, at one point the nation’s richest woman, transferred a stake worth about $2.3 billion to her ex-husband, Cai Kui, who co-founded developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. In 2016, tech billionaire Zhou Yahui gave $1.1 billion of shares in his online gaming company, Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., to ex-wife Li Qiong after a civil court settlement.