Asia suffers outbreaks where covid-19 had seemed beaten

Asia suffers outbreaks where covid-19 had seemed beaten

Premium
People stand in line for a temperature check outside an office building in the central business district of Singapore, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
NIHARIKA MANDHANA, The Wall Street Journal

  From Vietnam and Thailand to Taiwan, case numbers set records; strict new restrictions in Singapore

For months, Covid-19 seemed to be all but gone from parts of Asia, where some of the world’s most successful battles to contain the coronavirus were waged. But several places are now struggling with new outbreaks.

Taiwan, which last year had a stretch of more than eight months without any locally transmitted cases, set a single-day record with 333 of them on Monday. Vietnam, which had also squashed the curve, reported its highest case count a day earlier. Singapore banned dining-in at restaurants, closed schools and put limits on social gatherings after reporting double-digit increases in domestic cases for several days. Rapid transmission in Thailand’s prisons led to a record 9,600 new cases on Monday—surpassing the total number reported in 2020.

