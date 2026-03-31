Asian airports sweep top 3 rankings in World’s top 10 airports 2026 list: Here is where Delhi's IGI, Mumbai' CSMIA stand

Asian airports swept top 3 spots in global rankings released by Skytrax. Showcasing Asian dominance, Singapore’s Changi airport has been named the “world’s best airport” for the thirteenth time, voted by air travellers around the world in the 2025/2026 World Airport Survey.

Besides this, it was honoured with four other major awards — the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport in the 60-70 million passenger category, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service and as the Best Airport in Asia.

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Rated as the “World’s Most Family Friendly Airport”, South Korea's Incheon International Airport occupied second position in the world’s best airport list while Japan's Tokyo Haneda Airport secured third rank. Tokyo Haneda Airport also bagged the title of the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and the World’s Best Airport with Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and Accessible Facilities.

The award for World’s Best Airport Washrooms went to Hong Kong International Airport. Where do travellers get best shopping experience? London’s Heathrow Airport claimed Worlds ‘s Best Airport Shopping title. Japan's Kumamoto Airport World’s received the Best New Airport Terminal award.

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In the World’s Best Airport Baggage Delivery category, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport retained its spot. Houston Airport System won the award for the World’s Best Airport Art for the fourth successive year.

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World’s top 10 airports 2026 Full list of World’s top 10 airports 2026 is given below:

Changi, Singapore Seoul Incheon, South Korea Tokyo Haneda, Japan Hong Kong, China Tokyo Narita, Japan Paris CDG, France Rome Fiumicino, Italy Istanbul, Turkey Munich, Germany Vancouver, Canada In the global rankings, Indian airports also made their mark, with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport leading in global rankings among Indian airports. Out of 10, a total of 5 Asian airports secured a spot in the top 10 list, let's find out where IGI, Bengaluru's Kempegowda and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) stand.

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In the list of World’s top 100 airports 2026, IGI Airport secured top spot among Indian airports with global ranking of 28, followed by Bengaluru airport which stood at 41st position. Next comes Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 43rd spot. Goa's Manohar International Airport took 64th rank followed by CSMIA at 66.

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Moreover, Delhi International Airport won the Best Airport in India and South Asia award while Hyderabad Airport collected the award for Best Airport Staff Service in India and South Asia. Bangalore Airport received the award for the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia.