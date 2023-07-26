NEW DELHI : Six major Asian economies, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, which comprise one-fifth of the world’s population, will experience rapid decline in their working-age populations that is expected to drop about 10 percentage points by 2050 to 59% of their total populations on average, leading to major impact on global economic growth, Moody’s Investors Services said in a report on Wednesday.

The drag on growth and public finances for these economies will be significant, barring gains in productivity, workforce participation or quality of available labour, said the report titled “Aging in key economies will drag on growth and finances, with global credit implications".

Given the role of several of these economies in driving international savings, Asia’s demographics as a result will also have global implications for interest rates and inflation, it added.

Interestingly, the demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023" estimates India’s population at 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

India and China together account for more than one-third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, the population growth in the Asian giants has been slowing, at a much faster pace in China than in India. However, unlike India, China has a larger ageing population.

Growth will slow across the board, with China facing the greatest erosion, the report said.

“Aging populations and slower productivity growth will dampen potential growth, especially for China, followed by Singapore and Korea. Ongoing efforts in China to rebalance the economy away from its investment-driven model will compound the drag from demographics, particularly if productivity growth does not reverse its recent decline," the report said.

“For Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, past trends coupled with current policy focuses imply greater scope for productivity gains to mitigate the impact of aging," it added.

According to Moody’s, fiscal pressures will be most pronounced in Asia for countries like Korea, Japan and China.

“Aging-related spending, particularly on healthcare and social services, will drift up as a share of GDP, increasing debt burdens, with weaker revenue straining debt affordability," it said.

“Managing other expenditure and revenue reforms will play a key role, especially for Japan, where a very high debt burden and constrained fiscal space is already a concern," it added.

Meanwhile, Moody’s estimates age-related spending as a share of GDP to increase significantly especially in South Korea, China, and Singapore.

“By contrast, for Japan and Taiwan, we expect aging related expenditure to remain relatively stable—at already elevated levels as a share of GDP in the case of Japan," Moody’s said.

“Debt burdens will rise in all six economies and will be particularly pronounced for Korea, Japan and China. In Korea and China, we estimate debt burden to increase to close to 80% and 65% of GDP by 2040 from around 50% currently. Hong Kong’s and Taiwan’s debt burdens will also gain 12-15 percentage points, from relatively low levels," it said.

Moody’s said reducing labour supply and population aging lower an economy’s savings rate over time as individuals tend to smooth consumption over their lifetimes, with working-age adults earning more than they consume, and the opposite holding true in retirement. “The role of several of these economies in global capital flows means that their lower savings will have global ramifications."

In particular, a gradual decline in China’s vast household savings—while supporting the government’s goals of shifting away from investment—would reduce capital outflows and curb financing availability for a large number of lower-rated sovereigns, the report added.