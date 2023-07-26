Fewer working Asians will hit growth worldwide: Moody’s1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Given the role of several of these economies in driving international savings, Asia’s demographics as a result will also have global implications for interest rates and inflation.
NEW DELHI : Six major Asian economies, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, which comprise one-fifth of the world’s population, will experience rapid decline in their working-age populations that is expected to drop about 10 percentage points by 2050 to 59% of their total populations on average, leading to major impact on global economic growth, Moody’s Investors Services said in a report on Wednesday.
