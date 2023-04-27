Info exchange helps countries in Asia spot €20 bn extra in tax

India believes more work is needed in enhancing tax transparency to combat offshore tax evasion. “As the G20 president, India is of the view that tax evaders may also utilize avenues to park unaccounted funds into immovable property in foreign jurisdictions and hence, a feasibility study should be conducted on the development of an exchange of information framework in respect of immovable property transactions, with emphasis on acquisitions after a cut-off date and above an agreed monetary threshold," the report said, quoting Rajesh Kumar Bhoot, joint secretary, Central Board of Direct Taxes.

