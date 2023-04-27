Asian nations uncover 20.1 billion euro in additional revenue through tax transparency network: report

Asian nations uncover 20.1 billion euro in additional revenue through tax transparency network: report2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:21 PM IST
- The report said that the commitment to information exchange and tax transparency is growing among participating countries. Currently, 17 countries are part of the Asia Initiative
NEW DELHI : Asian nations participating in a global tax transparency network have identified at least Euro 20.1 billion in additional revenue since 2009, according to a report released on Thursday.
