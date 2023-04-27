Asian nations uncover 20.1 billion euro in additional revenue through tax transparency network: report

Exchange of information among tax authorities has gained momentum in recent years with various investigations bringing the spot light on the menace of aggressive tax avoidance by corporations, money laundering, tax evaded funds getting stashed away in off shore jurisdictions and in some cases, making its way back to the home country in the form of investments. The authorities are increasingly relying upon automatic exchange of information and mutual administrative assitance in tax matters to tackle this issue. Fiscal pressures on national governments after the pandemic are also giving momentum to the crackdown on tax evasion and cross-border flow of illicit funds.