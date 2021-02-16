Asian stocks edge higher; Oil holds gains

Stocks advanced in Asia Tuesday and bonds declined further as investors took comfort from progress on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Oil held an overnight gain as freezing temperatures in Texas roiled energy markets.

Benchmarks saw modest gains in Japan, Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 contracts pointed higher. Earlier, European stocks climbed led by a surge in the FTSE 100 Index after the U.K. hit a vaccination milestone. U.S. markets were closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday and Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. The dollar was little changed. Yields on Treasuries and Australian bonds climbed.

An Arctic blast in the U.S. threatened to disrupt energy supplies, sending crude oil to a 13-month high. Texas began rolling power blackouts for millions of households for the first time in a decade and traders estimate a few hundred thousand barrels a day of output in the state may be impacted by well shutdowns, traffic jams and power outages.

Global equities are poised to gain for 12 straight sessions to all-time highs and the Treasury yield curve has tested the steepest levels in more than five years as traders bet on improving growth and benign inflation. Investors see a combination of government spending and vaccines driving the economy out of the pandemic.

“Yields are a long way off causing damage to growth or the equity market outlook," Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at Axa Investment Managers, said in a note. “Earnings are growing and secular themes are driving returns. However, complacency is dangerous."

Read: JPMorgan’s Barometer Says Markets Most Complacent in Two Decades

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $48,000 after hitting an all-time high in weekend trading.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings roll on with companies including, BHP Group, Daimler, Credit Suisse, Deere, Danone and Nestle.

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes from February policy meeting.

Euro-area finance ministers will discuss the bloc’s current economic situation and outlook on Tuesday.

Federal Open Market Committee minutes from the January meeting are due Wednesday.

U.S. retail sales figures come on Wednesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.4% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo.

Topix index rose 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 105.39 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was flat at 6.4040 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at $1.2134.

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3914.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.24%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.33%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1% to $60.09.

Gold was flat at $1,819.28 an ounce.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

