Asian stocks edge higher; Oil holds gains

Asian stocks edge higher; Oil holds gains2 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Benchmarks saw modest gains in Japan, Australia and South Korea
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Benchmarks saw modest gains in Japan, Australia and South Korea
Stocks advanced in Asia Tuesday and bonds declined further as investors took comfort from progress on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Oil held an overnight gain as freezing temperatures in Texas roiled energy markets.
Stocks advanced in Asia Tuesday and bonds declined further as investors took comfort from progress on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Oil held an overnight gain as freezing temperatures in Texas roiled energy markets.
Benchmarks saw modest gains in Japan, Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 contracts pointed higher. Earlier, European stocks climbed led by a surge in the FTSE 100 Index after the U.K. hit a vaccination milestone. U.S. markets were closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday and Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. The dollar was little changed. Yields on Treasuries and Australian bonds climbed.
Benchmarks saw modest gains in Japan, Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 contracts pointed higher. Earlier, European stocks climbed led by a surge in the FTSE 100 Index after the U.K. hit a vaccination milestone. U.S. markets were closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday and Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. The dollar was little changed. Yields on Treasuries and Australian bonds climbed.
An Arctic blast in the U.S. threatened to disrupt energy supplies, sending crude oil to a 13-month high. Texas began rolling power blackouts for millions of households for the first time in a decade and traders estimate a few hundred thousand barrels a day of output in the state may be impacted by well shutdowns, traffic jams and power outages.
Global equities are poised to gain for 12 straight sessions to all-time highs and the Treasury yield curve has tested the steepest levels in more than five years as traders bet on improving growth and benign inflation. Investors see a combination of government spending and vaccines driving the economy out of the pandemic.
“Yields are a long way off causing damage to growth or the equity market outlook," Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at Axa Investment Managers, said in a note. “Earnings are growing and secular themes are driving returns. However, complacency is dangerous."
Read: JPMorgan’s Barometer Says Markets Most Complacent in Two Decades
Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $48,000 after hitting an all-time high in weekend trading.
Here are some key events coming up:
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Currencies
Bonds
Commodities
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.