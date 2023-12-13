Asian-American comedian kidnapped, killed in Colombia after going on a date
An Asian-American comedian and activist was stabbed to death after he was abducted during a date trip to Colombia, reported New York Post. Tou Ger Xiong, 50, was on vacation in the South American country when the incident happened
