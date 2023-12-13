Asian-American comedian kidnapped, killed in Colombia after going on a date

An Asian-American comedian and activist was stabbed to death after he was abducted during a date trip to Colombia, reported the New York Post. Tou Ger Xiong, 50, was on vacation in the South American country when the incident happened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the comedian’s death, his brother Eh Xiong said he hasn’t fully grasped the reality that his brother has died.

"It's kind of funny how I don't even feel like he's really gone yet. Right? I feel like at any moment now he could be knocking on the door," he said.

According to Colombian local newspaper El Colombiano, Xiong arrived in Medellín on November 29 with the plan to spend the holiday season with family. He decided to meet a woman on December 10 whom he had met earlier on social media. However, he was attacked and kidnapped by a group of men, soon after he met the mystery woman.

The newspaper further reported that the comedian had called a friend in Colombia saying the men demanded $2,000 (8 million Colombian Pesos) in cash for his release. Xiong also told his friend that he was being held at gunpoint.

Later Xiong was killed before a payment was made. His body was found lying in the La Corcovado ravine with over a dozen stab wounds and multiple bruises caused by an apparent fall from over 60 feet.

Colombia Police confirmed the murder and is reportedly investigating if an escape attempt caused the murder.

Xiong's brother said one of the suspected captors has been apprehended.

"They found some clothes, blood, you know, on the bag, and they were able to confiscate that and apprehend one of the suspects," Eh Xiong said.

Tou Ger Xiong was born in Laos in 1973. His father was working with the CIA before fleeing to a refugee camp in Thailand to escape the 1975 communist takeover of Laos. He then immigrated to St. Paul in 1992.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) said in a statement to KSTP, “This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Tou Ger was an incredible person who was constantly working to uplift his community."

"My office is in contact with Tou Ger's family and the embassy in Colombia as they work to bring his body back to Minnesota. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time," he added.

''This is devastating news. My heart goes out to Tou Ger Xiong's family & our entire Hmong community. As a comedian and activist, his work touched many lives in the Twin Cities and beyond,'' US Representative Betty McCollum (D-Minnesota) wrote on X, condoling his death.

