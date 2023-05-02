India, China to contribute half of global growth in 2023: IMF2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST
IMF said that Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India.
In the dynamic Asia-Pacific region, growth is projected to increase to 4.6% this year from the 3.8% recorded in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund which stated that the growth will be largely led by India and China.
