The Asia-Pacific region is straggling behind in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030 and on its current trajectory, the region may achieve only less than 10% of the targets, said a United Nations report released on Tuesday.

Under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), 17 goals have been set to be achieved by 2030. These include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, bio-diversity, innovation and infrastructure, and reduced inequalities, among others.

The report evaluated the potential impact of covid-19 in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on various sectors such as health, education, unemployment and economy. In terms of health, the report warned that the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) could increase in 14 Asia-Pacific countries that already have a high burden of maternal deaths, from the projected 2020 baseline of 184 per 100,000 live births to 214 or 263 per 100,000 live births for the best- and the worst-case scenarios, respectively.

Deaths of under-5 children in the region could increase by more than half a million over a six-month period in the worst-case scenario, the report said. The report pointed out that at least 70% of mental health services for older persons were disrupted between June and August 2020. Over the period from mid March to the end of May 2020 the Asia-Pacific region saw a rise in countries closing their borders without exceptions for people seeking asylum (reaching 63% of countries with data).

The report also highlighted the impact of the pandemic on social protection and basic services. “There are 640 million multidimensionally poor people in Asia and the Pacific. The pandemic could potentially double this number by pushing an additional 636 million vulnerable people to multidimensional poverty. Also, monetary poverty could impact 71 million more children in the region by the end of 2020," the report stated.

"The subregion was facing challenges due to natural disasters, lack of access to basic water and sanitation services (with 62% of people in rural areas lacking access) and inadequate government spending on education, health services and social protection,"Dr Nagesh Kumar, Director of UNESCAP’s South and South-West Asia Office said.

At least 850 million students in the Asia-Pacific region were affected and had lost almost half of the academic year by September 2020. The report further said that unemployment increased by 15 million in the region in 2020. Compared to 2019, workers in the region lost 7.1% of their labour income in 2020, more than $1.0 trillion, it said adding that in April 2020, lockdown measures impacted some 829 million informal workers in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, the report also highlighted that containment measures associated to the covid-19 pandemic resulted in a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with a decrease in global daily carbon dioxide emissions of 17% in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

The report highlights the impact of mandatory lockdowns and social distancing measures on data collection activities, particularly from vulnerable groups.

“In Asia and the Pacific, this pattern has been evident in China, India, Japan and the Russian Federation. Environmental monitoring, including satellite data, Environmental monitoring, including satellite data, clearly indicates that air quality has improved in the first half of 2020 in many countries of the region," said the report.

The report stated that Satellite data show air pollution over northern India at a 20-year low, with New Delhi and nearby areas registering a significant 50 per cent reduction of aerosol optical depth (correlating to fine particulate matter, PM2.5 and PM10) in April.

“Recovery measures are an excellent opportunity for us to rethink our options for development pathways that are inclusive, more resilient, and respect planetary boundaries," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary.

