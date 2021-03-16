Deaths of under-5 children in the region could increase by more than half a million over a six-month period in the worst-case scenario, the report said. The report pointed out that at least 70% of mental health services for older persons were disrupted between June and August 2020. Over the period from mid March to the end of May 2020 the Asia-Pacific region saw a rise in countries closing their borders without exceptions for people seeking asylum (reaching 63% of countries with data).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}