Asia's richest woman loses half of her wealth in China property crisis2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Yang Huiyan, the richest woman in Asia, has lost more than half her wealth because of the property market crisis in China
Yang Huiyan, the richest woman in Asia, has lost more than half her wealth because of the property market crisis in China
Listen to this article
Yang Huiyan, Asia's wealthiest woman has lost more than half of her fortune because of the ongoing property crisis in China.