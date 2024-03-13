Asif Ali Zardari's first take to pull out Pakistan of economic crisis, decides to forgo his salary
Co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as Pakistan's 14th President. He became the head of the State for the second time as he served as the president from 2008 to 2013.
Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he will forego his salary during his tenure to help the cash-strapped country facing challenging economic hardship.
