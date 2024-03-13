Co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as Pakistan's 14th President. He became the head of the State for the second time as he served as the president from 2008 to 2013.

Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he will forego his salary during his tenure to help the cash-strapped country facing challenging economic hardship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the Pakistan Peoples Party said he decided to encourage prudent financial management and not burden the national exchequer. It is pertinent to note that Zardari is one of the richest politicians in Pakistan.

“The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary," President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former president Arif Alvi was drawing ₹8,46,550 per month, which was fixed by Parliament in 2018.

Co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari took oath as President of Pakistan for a second term at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Sunday. He secured a remarkable 255 electoral votes in the parliamentary election, beating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also followed the steps of Zardari and decided not to withdraw his salary while in office citing the ongoing economic challenges faced by the country. He committed to serving the nation in “every possible way". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In these challenging times, committed to supporting and serving our nation in every possible way," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Last February, the Cabinet of then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also gave up their salary and other perks to help the country tackle its possible default on external liabilities.

Pakistan has been reeling under economic pressure with the commodities touching sky-high prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recently elected government is in dire need of a fresh loan from the International Monetary Fund, and its politicians—many of whom are extremely wealthy—use such strategies to garner support from the underprivileged masses.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

