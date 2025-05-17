‘Asim Munir called me…’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits India's missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10, a rare acknowledgement that contradicts Pakistan's usual stance of denial when it comes to Indian military action.

Sharif said Army Chief General Asim Munir called him around 2:30 am to report the strikes. Sharif mentioned the use of local technology and Chinese jets by Pakistan's Air Force, but confirmed that India's missiles hit their targets.

While addressing a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument on Friday, Sharif said, "At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on secure line and informed me that India's ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets," Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya also pointed to Sharif's admission that he was woken up at 2:30 am by Army Chief General Asim Munir, with the news that Indian missiles had hit Nur Khan Airbase and other key locations.

Malviya noted that such a call reveals the precision and boldness of Operation Sindoor.

Sharing a post on X, Malviya said, “Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in -- the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of #OperationSindoor.”

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.