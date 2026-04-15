Asim Munir 'de facto Pak leader': Ex-minister says Trump did not bother to talk about Shehbaz Sharif during Iran talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday welcomed a Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, as the latter seeks to revive negotiations between the US and Iran after the previous round of talks failed.
As Pakistan tries to project itself as a chief mediator in the US-Iran conflict, Munir's role in the negotiations is reportedly gaining more prominence, who is now emerging as the "de facto leader" compared to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia.
When asked who is heading the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, former Pakistani Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry told ANI, “Frankly, there is no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General Asim Munir. He is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now is with the Field Marshal or CDF... Even yesterday, President Trump actually named General Asim Munir as the Leader of Pakistan, and he has not even bothered to talk about Shehbaz Sharif...”
According to The Wall Street Journal, Pakistan's role in brokering the negotiations, which were held last weekend, reflects the extraordinary reset Munir has brought about in relations between Washington and Islamabad.
Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ noted that Munir is being credited with securing the talks, capitalising on his cordial ties with US President Donald Trump and US military officials.
Former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, who was twice Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, told WSJ, "He’s the man who’s the architect of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” adding that Pakistan's Field Marshal is probably the only global figure Trump has consistently said positive things about.
The talks also highlight a shift in ties that Munir fostered between Washington and Islamabad, along with his efforts to boost Pakistan's ties in the Middle East. Islamabad has also collaborated closely with mediators from Egypt and Turkiye to facilitate direct negotiations and has also coordinated with Saudi Arabia, with which it shares a mutual defence pact.
While Munir continued with his efforts to improve the relationship with both Trump and his family-led World Liberty Financial, he cemented the gains after India and Pakistan, longtime enemies, entered into a four-day military conflict in May last year. While Pakistani officials thanked Trump publicly for stopping the war because of the US President, India denied any third-party mediation in the ceasefire, a move that led to tensions between New Delhi and Washington. After the four-day military confrontation, Munir had lunch with Trump in June after he sought a Nobel Peace Prize for the US President.
Ever since Islamabad has accepted Washington's role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Trump has heaped praise on Munir and Sharif. On 12 April, he called both Munir and Sharif "very extraordinary men," who continuously thank him for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a “horrendous war with India”.
In December last year, Trump spoke fondly of Munir and said, "The head of Pakistan and a highly respected general – he is a field marshal – and also the prime minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more." The US President has often used words like "my favourite field marshal", “a great fighter”, “a very important guy”, and “an exceptional human being” to describe Munir.
As Munir takes on a more prominent role in the negotiations, developments highlight the evolving nature of regional diplomacy and the growing importance of his strategic engagement in resolving complex international issues.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.