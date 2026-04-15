Asim Munir 'de facto Pak leader': Ex-minister says Trump did not bother to talk about Shehbaz Sharif during Iran talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday welcomed a Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, as the latter seeks to revive negotiations between the US and Iran after the previous round of talks failed.

As Pakistan tries to project itself as a chief mediator in the US-Iran conflict, Munir's role in the negotiations is reportedly gaining more prominence, who is now emerging as the "de facto leader" compared to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Why Asim Munir meets Iranians in military uniform but suits up for JD Vance

When asked who is heading the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, former Pakistani Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry told ANI, “Frankly, there is no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General Asim Munir. He is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now is with the Field Marshal or CDF... Even yesterday, President Trump actually named General Asim Munir as the Leader of Pakistan, and he has not even bothered to talk about Shehbaz Sharif...”

How did Asim Munir help in US-Iran peace talks? According to The Wall Street Journal, Pakistan's role in brokering the negotiations, which were held last weekend, reflects the extraordinary reset Munir has brought about in relations between Washington and Islamabad.

Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ noted that Munir is being credited with securing the talks, capitalising on his cordial ties with US President Donald Trump and US military officials.

Former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, who was twice Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, told WSJ, "He’s the man who’s the architect of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” adding that Pakistan's Field Marshal is probably the only global figure Trump has consistently said positive things about.

The talks also highlight a shift in ties that Munir fostered between Washington and Islamabad, along with his efforts to boost Pakistan's ties in the Middle East. Islamabad has also collaborated closely with mediators from Egypt and Turkiye to facilitate direct negotiations and has also coordinated with Saudi Arabia, with which it shares a mutual defence pact.

How did Munir become a Trump favourite? While Munir continued with his efforts to improve the relationship with both Trump and his family-led World Liberty Financial, he cemented the gains after India and Pakistan, longtime enemies, entered into a four-day military conflict in May last year. While Pakistani officials thanked Trump publicly for stopping the war because of the US President, India denied any third-party mediation in the ceasefire, a move that led to tensions between New Delhi and Washington. After the four-day military confrontation, Munir had lunch with Trump in June after he sought a Nobel Peace Prize for the US President.

Trump heaps praise on Munir Ever since Islamabad has accepted Washington's role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Trump has heaped praise on Munir and Sharif. On 12 April, he called both Munir and Sharif "very extraordinary men," who continuously thank him for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a “horrendous war with India”.

In December last year, Trump spoke fondly of Munir and said, "The head of Pakistan and a highly respected general – he is a field marshal – and also the prime minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more." The US President has often used words like "my favourite field marshal", “a great fighter”, “a very important guy”, and “an exceptional human being” to describe Munir.