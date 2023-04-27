Europe's role in the US-China semiconductor showdown

Europe's role in the US-China semiconductor showdown11 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:59 AM IST
- Netherlands-based ASML Holding NV has become a target of industrial espionage for China
- As chips become for geopolitics in the 21st century what oil was in the last one, ASML’s success has thrust it squarely in the crosshairs of the intensifying tensions between the US and China.
In 1984, Martin van den Brink, a young Dutch engineer, joined a newly created venture in a quiet corner of the Netherlands. Little did he know then that about 40 years on the company would be so crucial to the $580 billion semiconductor industry that it would be the epicentre of a US-China chip war.
