Assad’s rule collapses in Syria, raising concerns of a vacuum
Summer Said , Isabel Coles , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST
SummaryThe Assad family dictatorship that ruled Syria for more than 50 years melts away, and outside powers maneuver for influence.
The Assad family dictatorship that ruled Syria for more than 50 years spiraled toward collapse Sunday, with rebel forces claiming control of Damascus and the whereabouts of President Bashar al-Assad unknown. The events set off celebrations among the long-repressed population but also sparked concerns about how the disintegration of the regime would reverberate in the region.
