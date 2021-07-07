Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

The killers presented themselves at the residence of President Jovenel Moise as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration but their conduct was not in keeping with forces from the US agency, Ambassador Bocchit Edmond said
The assassins Wednesday of Haiti's president were "professional" mercenaries who disguised themselves as US agents and may have already left the country, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said.
