Assata Shakur's death: How did former Black Liberation Army member die? Here's what we know

Assata Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army member and Black Panther, passed away at the age of 78 years on Thursday, 25 September 2025, in Havana, Cuba, after she fled following her 1973 conviction for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper.

Joanne Deborah Byron, a US citizen also known as ‘Assata Shakur,’ died at the age of 78 due to health complications related to her old age.

“On September 25, 2025, American citizen Joanne Deborah Byron, 'Assata Shakur,' passed away in Havana, Cuba, as a result of health conditions and her advanced age,” said the Cuban Foreign Ministry in its post on X.

Who was Assata Shakur? Assata Shakur, who was born as Joanne Chesimard in the United States, was convicted on 2 May 1973 for killing a New Jersey state trooper (police official) named Werner Foerster during a shootout.

According to a USA Today news report, she and two others were stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike for a motor vehicle violation. The shootout on that day also killed another fellow activist of Assata Shakur, while she was shot twice by the police.

She allegedly opened fire on the New Jersey State troopers; one officer was wounded, and the other was shot and killed, as per the news portal's report. However, Shakur maintained that she did not open fire and was shot while her hands were above her head.

Assata Shakur was also reportedly the godmother and the step-aunt of Tupac Shakur, who was assassinated by a drive-by shooting in 1996.

How did Assata Shakur end up in Cuba? Later in 1979, Assata Shakur escaped from jail and decided to go to Cuba, where she was granted political asylum.

Assata Shakur was marked on the New Jersey State Police's “Most Wanted List”, and despite their repeated efforts to extradite Shakur, the efforts remained unsuccessful.

She authored books, appeared in documentaries, and openly mocked US attempts to secure her extradition during her stay in Cuba since 1979.