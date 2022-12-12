The European Space Agency (ESA) has informed that an asteroid not larger than the Statue of Liberty is travelling towards the Earth and will be visible to to the astronomy lovers ahead of the holiday season.
The European Space Agency (ESA) has informed that an asteroid not larger than the Statue of Liberty is travelling towards the Earth and will be visible to to the astronomy lovers ahead of the holiday season.
The asteroid is expected to make a close approach to Earth, passing a mere 6,86,000 km away from the planet, on 15 December.
The asteroid is expected to make a close approach to Earth, passing a mere 6,86,000 km away from the planet, on 15 December.
The ESA informed that the asteroid passing the Earth at a mere distance of less than two lunar distances.
The ESA informed that the asteroid passing the Earth at a mere distance of less than two lunar distances.
Which countries will be able to see?
The official statement from ESA has informed that countries in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see the mid-size asteroid. The countries in the Northern Hemisphere might not be able to see the minor planet of the inner Solar System at all.
Which countries will be able to see?
The official statement from ESA has informed that countries in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see the mid-size asteroid. The countries in the Northern Hemisphere might not be able to see the minor planet of the inner Solar System at all.
As per ESA statements, the asteroid will be visible those in Europe until about 19 December.
As per ESA statements, the asteroid will be visible those in Europe until about 19 December.
Name of the Asteroid
The asteroid has been named 2015 RN35.
Name of the Asteroid
The asteroid has been named 2015 RN35.
What are asteroids?
Asteroids are small, rocky chunks of minerals that orbit the Sun. As they are smaller than planets, they are called minor planets. Sharing details, Richard Moissl, ESA Head of Planetary Defence said: "This middle-sized asteroid, 60-140 metres in diameter, will fly close to Earth on 15 December, becoming visible to amateur astronomers around the globe. Join the challenge to spot it with #ESAChristmasAsteroid."
What are asteroids?
Asteroids are small, rocky chunks of minerals that orbit the Sun. As they are smaller than planets, they are called minor planets. Sharing details, Richard Moissl, ESA Head of Planetary Defence said: "This middle-sized asteroid, 60-140 metres in diameter, will fly close to Earth on 15 December, becoming visible to amateur astronomers around the globe. Join the challenge to spot it with #ESAChristmasAsteroid."
Will the asteroid be visible to the naked eye?
As clarified by ESA, spotting the asteroid with the naked eye will be difficult as it is not bright. It has a visual magnitude below 14 in the night sky, comparable to that of Pluto. As per ESA, telescopes that are 30 cm and larger can help spot the Christmas asteroid.
Will the asteroid be visible to the naked eye?
As clarified by ESA, spotting the asteroid with the naked eye will be difficult as it is not bright. It has a visual magnitude below 14 in the night sky, comparable to that of Pluto. As per ESA, telescopes that are 30 cm and larger can help spot the Christmas asteroid.
This asteroid is particularly interesting because not much is known about it, ESA said in a statement. “We don't know what it's made of or precisely how big it is or if it's spinning on its axis or even know its orbit particularly well," adding that Near-Earth asteroids like this one are important as they offer “key insights into the composition and trajectory of potentially hazardous objects."
This asteroid is particularly interesting because not much is known about it, ESA said in a statement. “We don't know what it's made of or precisely how big it is or if it's spinning on its axis or even know its orbit particularly well," adding that Near-Earth asteroids like this one are important as they offer “key insights into the composition and trajectory of potentially hazardous objects."
The chances of the asteroid's impact on Earth have been estimated to be zero in the next hundred years.
The chances of the asteroid's impact on Earth have been estimated to be zero in the next hundred years.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.