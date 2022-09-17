Asteroid larger than Statue of Unity to whizz past Earth tomorrow

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An asteroid, which is even larger than Gujarat's Statue of Unity, will whizz past the Earth on Sunday. In case the 210 meters asteroid hits the Earth it could be catastrophic.
The asteroid Dubbed 2005 RX3, which is approaching the Earth at a speed of 62,820 kilometers per hour, will come as close as 47,42,252 kilometers to the planet.
Looking at the 47,42,252 kilometers distance, it might seem very far when you compare it with the distance we travel. But, it is relatively close when seen on the cosmic scale of the universe.
Experts have also predicted that 4 other asteroids will also come close to the earth in the next few days.
2020 PT4 asteroid will come as close as 71,89,673 kilometers to Earth at a speed of 39,024 kilometers per hour.
2022 QD1: The 130 meters asteroid will whizz past Earth at a speed of 34,200 kilometers per hour
2022 QB37: The asteroid will approach Earth on September 18 and will come as close as 65,16,483 kilometers to the planet.
2022 QJ50: The asteroid will be on a course towards Earth by the end of this week and will pass by at a speed of 33,156 kilometers per hour.
