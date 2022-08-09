Asteroid to come dangerously close to Earth today: NASA on its impact

In the last couple of days, several asteroids dangerously whizzed past the Earth, which could have caused a major accident if one of them had hit the planet. And, NASA has alerted another asteroid 2022 OC4 will fly past the planet on Tuesday that might also come dangerously close to it. Although the asteroid is not as large as the previous three that went past the Earth, it will come much closer to Earth than them.

