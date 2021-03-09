OPEN APP
AstraZeneca Covid vaccine cleared for emergency use in Indonesia

Indonesia cleared AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, a second shot made available by the government to bolster its inoculation drive amid concern over an influx of new virus variants.

“We need to accelerate the vaccination program to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible," Penny Lukito, head of the country’s food and drug regulator said in a virtual briefing Tuesdday. The office, known as BPOM, first granted approval for Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine in January.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded movement restrictions to three provinces starting next week to curb the pandemic spread, while trying to recover an economy that last year contracted for the first time in two decades. Nearly 1.4 million people tested positive for Covid-19 so far, including six confirmed cases of the U.K. Covid variant. More than 35,000 have died from the virus, according to the latest data on March 8.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

