AstraZeneca Covid vaccine cleared for emergency use in Indonesia

Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded movement restrictions to three provinces starting next week to curb the pandemic spread, while trying to recover an economy that last year contracted for the first time in two decades. Nearly 1.4 million people tested positive for Covid-19 so far, including six confirmed cases of the U.K. Covid variant. More than 35,000 have died from the virus, according to the latest data on March 8.

