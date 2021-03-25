The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness, the pharmaceutical company released updated information, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major US trial.

The updated information showed only a slightly different picture.

On Monday, the drugmaker, released an interim data from a 32,000-person trial conducted this winter in the US, Chile and Peru.

American health officials had publicly rebuked the company for using "outdated information" when calculating that the vaccine was 79% effective.

That marked a new setback for the vaccine that was once hailed as a milestone in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, but has been dogged by questions over its effectiveness and possible side-effects in Europe following months of confusion and missteps.

However, AstraZeneca reiterated that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the infection.

The drug firm also said the Covid-19 vaccine showed 85% efficacy in adults 65 years and older.

The latest trial data, which has yet to be reviewed by independent researchers or regulators, was based on 190 infections and 32,449 participants in the United States, Chile and Peru. The earlier interim data was based on 141 infections through 17 February.

The updated 76% efficacy rate compares with rates of about 95% for vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Vaccine effective enough to meet FDA's standards

The updated figures show the vaccine remains effective enough to meet the FDA's standards for effectiveness.

"The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over," said Mene Pangalos, the company's executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals research and development. "We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America."

The AstraZeneca vaccine is, however, seen as crucial in tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe, not just due to limited vaccine supply but also because it is easier and cheaper to transport than rival shots. It has been granted conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 70 countries.

The shot has faced questions since late last year when the drugmaker and Oxford University published data from an earlier trial with two different efficacy readings as a result of a dosing error.

Then this month, more than a dozen countries temporarily suspended giving out the vaccine after reports linked it to a rare blood clotting disorder in a very small number of people.

The European Union's drug regulator said last week the vaccine was clearly safe, but Europeans remain sceptical about its safety.

