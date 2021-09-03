AstraZeneca and the European Union have reached a settlement to end litigations against the former over supply of its Covid vaccine. The pharmaceutical manufacturer said that its settlement with the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, entails “ends legal proceedings over the execution of the Advance Purchase Agreement for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria."

The Commission had launched legal action against AstraZeneca in Brussels on 21 April 2021 for digressing from its contract for the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine and for lack of a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries. Court hearings were scheduled at end of September 2021.

The settlement will pave the way for AstraZeneca to resume deliveries of its vaccine doses to European nations, marred by the lawsuit and concerns over side effects. It will also help European Union speed up vaccinations.

Under the latest agreement, AstraZeneca has committed to deliver 60 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this quarter, 75 million by the end of the fourth quarter 2021 and 65 million by the end of the first quarter 2022.

Member states will be provided with regular delivery schedules, and capped rebates will apply in the event of any delayed doses.

AstraZeneca said that it, along with its partners, has supplied more than 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to over 170 countries, approximately two thirds of which have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries through the COVAX facility.

Vaxzevria, or the ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant], has been jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University. It is being manufactured and supplied in India as Covishield by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.

Incidents of blood clots have been reported in a small group of people after the vaccine was administered.

“Early diagnosis allows appropriate treatment of these events and there is no elevation of the risk of TTS [thrombocytopenia] at the second dose, compared to the rates expected in the general population," AstraZeneca said.

“We are fully committed to manufacture Vaxzevria for Europe following the release for supply of more than 140 million doses to date at no profit. We are also looking forward to working with the European Commission in a joint effort to further support COVAX," said Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.