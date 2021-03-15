Subscribe
Home >News >World >AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 12:55 AM IST Reuters

  • The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom
  • The drugmaker said additional testing has and is being conducted by the company and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern

AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday said it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the statement said.

Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

Ireland on Sunday temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution".

The drugmaker said additional testing has and is being conducted by the company and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern.

There are also no confirmed issues related to quality of any of its COVID-19 vaccine batches used across Europe and rest of the world, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

