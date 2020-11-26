AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine faces more questions after manufacturing error

AstraZeneca and Oxford had said their vaccine was 90% effective when a half-dose was given before a full-dose booster, and that two full doses showed an efficacy of 62%. But the head of the U.S. vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed said the next day that the dose showing the higher level of effectiveness was tested in a younger population, and that the half-dose was given to some people because of an error in the quantity of vaccine put into some vials. None of this was disclosed in AstraZeneca’s original announcement.